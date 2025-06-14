CRPF officer killed during anti-Naxal operation in Odisha's Sundergarh

A CRPF official was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Saturday, officials said.
ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh (34) of 134th CRPF battalion sustained injuries on his left leg in the blast, they said.
He was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.
The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) hailed from Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.
The blast took place around 6 am near the K Balang village of Rourkela when a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special operations group (SOG) of Odisha Police was carrying out a combing operation in the area.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
