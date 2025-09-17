Home / India News / Despite ban, girl child marriage persists, villages drive higher share

Despite ban, girl child marriage persists, villages drive higher share

Girl child marriage in total weddings remained above two per cent in the country, barring in Covid-hit year (2020)

girl child marriage
premium
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre told the Parliament in November last year that child marriages had halved since the enactment of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act in 2006. Fresh data from the Sample Registration System (SRS) reveals that of the total weddings that took place in 2023, 2.1 per cent had a girl child as a bride.      
Most prevalent in West Bengal, Jharkhand  Girl child marriage in total weddings remained above two per cent in the country, barring in Covid-hit year (2020). Over 2019 to 2023 — West Bengal saw the share of girl child marriages in total weddings rise by 2.6 percentage points and Jharkhand by two percentage points. 
 
Villages drive higher share 
Rural India shows higher prevalence at 2.5 per cent, compared to 1.2 per cent in urban areas in 2023, a pattern seen across all states under review. Among the bottom 5 states, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana have brought the numbers down drastically, with urban areas in these states recording zero cases. 
 
Rise in cases post-pandemic 
Cases registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 rose after the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by a slight decline. Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal reported the highest number of cases. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uttarakhand rains leave 2,500 tourists stranded; CM vows quick relief

From Trump to Putin: Global leaders ring PM Modi on his 75th birthday

CM Stalin slams Delhi dominance, defends DMK's use of 'union govt' term

₹3.6 trillion given to 22 states under 50-year loan, says FM Sitharaman

CAG to launch portal in November to make entire audit process tech driven

Topics :girlsChild MarriageChild marriage in india

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story