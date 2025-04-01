Chile's President Gabriel Boric arrives in India for first state visit

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font arrived in New Delhi on Monday for his first state visit to India, receiving a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed Boric's arrival on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Bienvenido, President Gabriel Boric Font! President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile landed in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Accorded a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly received by Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita at the airport."

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Boric's visit from April 1-5 aims to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Chile.

The Chilean President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of parliament, senior officials, business representatives, media, and key figures engaged in India-Chile cultural exchanges.

Upon his arrival, Boric shared in a post on X: "6:30 a.m. in New Delhi, and from here we begin this State Visit to India, a momentous occasion for strengthening and diversifying our economic, political, and cultural relations at a time when multilateral cooperation is more necessary than ever. We are talking about the fifth-largest economy and the most populous country on the planet, with whom we share common ground and opportunities for growth in key areas such as agribusiness, innovation, and the creative industries.

We're here to strengthen and strengthen our ties, and that's why I'm joined by government officials, the National Congress, business leaders, leaders in the fields of innovation and culture, distinguished professors, and students. A busy schedule, I'll keep you posted."

This visit will include discussions with top Indian leaders on economic cooperation, trade, and global issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in his honour, while President Droupadi Murmu will hold a banquet for the visiting leader.

During his visit, Boric will travel to Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, he will engage with political leaders, business representatives, startups, and innovators. His meetings will focus on expanding trade, investment, and technological cooperation between the two nations. Chile, a key partner for India in Latin America, shares strong economic and diplomatic ties with India, particularly in sectors like renewable energy and climate change.

India and Chile have historically maintained warm relations, with Chile being the only Latin American country to send a special envoy to India's Independence Day celebrations in 1947.

Both countries collaborate extensively in multilateral forums and have consistently supported each other on issues such as UN Security Council reforms and counterterrorism. Chile has reiterated its endorsement of India's bid for a permanent seat on the UNSC since 2003.