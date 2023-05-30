China issues 60,000 visas to Indian nationals since Jan 2023 after 3 yrs

The Chinese embassy and consulates have issued more than 60,000 visas to Indians travelling to China so far in 2023, Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson Wang Xiaojian said in a tweet.





In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people traveling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China. — Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) May 30, 2023 According to media reports, "In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people traveling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion, etc. Welcome to China", the spokesperson tweeted.

Earlier in March 2023, China announced that it will be allowing the entry of foreign tourists into the country, including from India for the first time in three years. China closed its borders and restricted travel by suspending visa and residence permits from March 2020, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The report citing March 14 notification, the Chinese Embassy, and consulates in India said that it will resume issuing various types of visas to travellers. It further said, "The Chinese Embassy in India stated, "Chinese visas that were issued before March 28, 2020, and remain within the valid period will be reactivated."

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas. For more details, please check the updated Notice on the Requirements for Chinese Visa Application", it stated.

Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson on April 6, 2023, said that India hopes that the Chinese authorities will facilitate Indian journalists' continued presence and reporting from China after reports came up where visas of two Indian journalists in China were frozen.



