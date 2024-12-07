Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / CISF sets up 'quality control' unit to enhance civil aviation security

CISF sets up 'quality control' unit to enhance civil aviation security

The new unit will bring about uniformity in civil aviation security procedures and training

isis terrorists at Ahmedabad airport
CISF has set up a quality control unit to "enhance" the "operational efficiency".
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CISF has set up a quality control unit to "enhance" the "operational efficiency" of its aviation security wing that provides a counter-terrorist cover to 68 civil airports of the country.

An spokesperson for the paramilitary force said on Saturday that the Internal Quality Control Unit (IQCU) will play a "crucial" role in establishing "world-class" security procedures and technology for the airports that are used by lakhs of domestic and international passengers every day.

The initiative is in compliance with the National Civil Aviation Security Quality Control Programme (NCASQCP) of 2024 issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft (Security) Rules of 2023, he said.

The BCAS, under the civil aviation ministry, frames security policies for the Indian civil aviation sector.

The new unit will bring about uniformity in civil aviation security procedures and training, recommend new technology available world over, allow internal audits of CISF security units and their protocols and identify "gaps" for improvement.

The unit will be part of CISF's Aviation Security Control Center (ASCC) -- located in the national capital -- which works as a centralised base for coordinating security at all 68 civil airports that are under the security ambit of the force.

More From This Section

LIVE: SC sets up bench to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of Places of Worship Act

Hotels in Assam not to host B'desh nationals till attacks on Hindus stop

Committed to providing school education to every section, says PM Modi

Why UK revoked honours of British Indian figures Rami Ranger, Anil Bhanot

BPSC protest: Khan Sir released from Patna's Gardanibagh police station

The latest system will also cover the airports that come under Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAAN), the spokesperson said.

"The IQCU will be led by a senior CISF officer and a team of certified aviation security instructors will run it," he said.

The about 1.80 lakh people-strong Central Industrial Security Force, under the Union home ministry, is the national civil aviation security force and it has deployed around 50,000 personnel to guard the 68 airports.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt sanctions first all-women CISF battalion with over 1,000 personnel

Govt appoints Rajwinder Bhatti as CISF DG, Daljit Chaudhary as BSF DG

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Application for 1,130 posts to begin soon

MP Kangana Ranaut asks if CISF jawans on duty are monitored; govt responds

Ex-Agniveers to get reservations, age relaxations: CISF, BSF, CRPF chiefs

Topics :CISFAirports in IndiaCivil Aviationcivil aviation sector

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story