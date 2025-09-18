Home / India News / 'I respect all religions': CJI Gavai clarifies remarks amid Khajuraho row

CJI BR Gavai said his remarks were misrepresented after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking reinstallation of a Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho's Javari Temple

BR Gavai
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice BR Gavai (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Thursday clarified his position after facing criticism over his earlier comments on Lord Vishnu’s idol in Khajuraho. He said his remarks were misinterpreted and said that he respects every religion.
 
“Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been misportrayed on social media... I respect all religions,” CJI Gavai said, as quoted by Live Law.
 
A bench led by CJI Gavai, along with Justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran, was hearing the matter of extensive illegal iron ore mining in Karnataka, which has caused significant environmental harm.
 
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal came out in support of the CJI and described the controversy as an overblown social media reaction.
 
“I have known CJI Gavai for 19 years. This is serious. We know that according to Newton’s law, every action has an equal reaction. But now, every action has a disproportionate social media reaction," Sibal said.
 
He further said, “We suffer everyday. It's an unruly horse, no way to tame it.”   
 

The Khajuraho idol plea

 
The row began on September 16, when the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the reconstruction and reinstallation of a seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari temple in Khajuraho, part of the Unesco World Heritage complex in Madhya Pradesh.
 
Rejecting the plea, the Bench led by CJI Gavai said the petition was nothing more than a “publicity interest litigation".
 
“This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation," CJI Gavai had said.
 
He also pointed out that such matters fall under the Archaeological Survey of India’s jurisdiction, adding, “It’s an archaeological find, whether the ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not. There are various issues.”
 
Referring to other places of worship in Khajuraho, he said, “In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there. There is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho.”   
 

The controversy

 
The remarks quickly triggered criticism from several Hindu groups, who accused the CJI of “mocking” their faith. Hashtags demanding his impeachment began trending online, with users alleging that his words hurt religious sentiments.
 
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar urged restraint in courtroom language and cautioning against statements that may cause offence.

Topics :Chief Justice of IndiaBS Web ReportsKapil Sibal

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

