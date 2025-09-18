'I respect all religions': CJI Gavai clarifies remarks amid Khajuraho row

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Thursday clarified his position after facing criticism over his earlier comments on Lord Vishnu’s idol in Khajuraho. He said his remarks were misinterpreted and said that he respects every religion.

“Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been misportrayed on social media... I respect all religions,” CJI Gavai said, as quoted by Live Law.

A bench led by CJI Gavai, along with Justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran, was hearing the matter of extensive illegal iron ore mining in Karnataka, which has caused significant environmental harm.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal came out in support of the CJI and described the controversy as an overblown social media reaction. “I have known CJI Gavai for 19 years. This is serious. We know that according to Newton’s law, every action has an equal reaction. But now, every action has a disproportionate social media reaction," Sibal said. ALSO READ: Human dignity is the soul of the Constitution, says CJI BR Gavai He further said, “We suffer everyday. It's an unruly horse, no way to tame it.” The Khajuraho idol plea The row began on September 16, when the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the reconstruction and reinstallation of a seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari temple in Khajuraho, part of the Unesco World Heritage complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Rejecting the plea, the Bench led by CJI Gavai said the petition was nothing more than a “publicity interest litigation". “This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation," CJI Gavai had said. He also pointed out that such matters fall under the Archaeological Survey of India’s jurisdiction, adding, “It’s an archaeological find, whether the ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not. There are various issues.” ALSO READ: CJI cites Nepal, Bangladesh unrest to laud strength of Indian Constitution Referring to other places of worship in Khajuraho, he said, “In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there. There is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho.”