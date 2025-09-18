Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi to address press meet on 'vote chori' claims
LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi to address press meet on 'vote chori' claims

Rahul Gandhi had hinted at dropping a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations on alleged 'vote chori' (Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
Days after Rahul Gandhi said he would soon unveil a "hydrogen bomb” of revelations on 'vote chori', the Congress announced that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will hold a press conference on Thursday.
  India on Thursday said it will examine the impact of the newly signed strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, under which an attack on either country will be treated as an “aggression against both.”
 
“We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration,” the response to media queries stated. 
 
Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (Dusu) poll started on Thursday morning amid tight security. Students will cast their votes in two shifts -- 8:30 am to 1:00 pm for day classes and 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. Around 280,000 students are eligible to vote in the elections, the results for which will be declared on September 19.
 
ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely beginning Wednesday after comments that he made about Charlie Kirk's killing led a group of ABC-affiliated stations to say it would not air the show. Kimmel, the veteran late-night comic, made several comments about the reaction to Kirk's assassination on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday and Tuesday nights, including that “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk.” ABC, which has aired Kimmel's late-night show since 2003, moved swiftly after Nexstar Communications Group said it would pull the show starting Wednesday. Kimmel's comments about Kirk's death “are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar's broadcasting division. 

11:02 AM

News update: CEC Gyanesh Kumar is protecting 'vote chors', alleges Rahul Gandhi

10:42 AM

Noida International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30: Civil aviation minister Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said the Noida International Airport will be inaugurated on October 30, with flight operations expected to commence around 45 days later.

10:40 AM

'Fasten your seatbelt': Congress posts teaser ahead of Rahul Gandhi press conference

Congress tweeted a teaser video ahead of Rahul Gandhi's much-anticipated press conference.

10:12 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference on 'vote chori'

Last month, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that over 100,000 votes were "stolen" through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka.

10:02 AM

Voting begins in Delhi University elections under heavy security deployment

Polling for the Delhi University Students’ Union (Dusu) elections commenced on Thursday morning under heightened security, with over 600 police personnel deployed to ensure smooth conduct. Students are casting their votes in two shifts -- from 8:30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes.

9:17 AM

Disney suspends ‘Kimmel Live’ after host’s remarks on Kirk killing

Walt Disney Co’s ABC network has suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely following a backlash over comments the late-night host made about the killing of Republican activist Charlie Kirk.
 
The suspension, effective from Wednesday’s broadcast, was announced shortly after Nexstar Media Group Inc, which operates dozens of ABC affiliates, said it would drop the show indefinitely, calling the remarks “offensive and insensitive".
First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

