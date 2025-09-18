LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi to address press meet on 'vote chori' claims

Days after Rahul Gandhi said he would soon unveil a "hydrogen bomb” of revelations on 'vote chori', the Congress announced that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will hold a press conference on Thursday.
“We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration,” the response to media queries stated.
Noida International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30: Civil aviation minister Naidu
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said the Noida International Airport will be inaugurated on October 30, with flight operations expected to commence around 45 days later.
10:40 AM
10:12 AM
Last month, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that over 100,000 votes were "stolen" through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka.
10:02 AM
Voting begins in Delhi University elections under heavy security deployment
Polling for the Delhi University Students’ Union (Dusu) elections commenced on Thursday morning under heightened security, with over 600 police personnel deployed to ensure smooth conduct. Students are casting their votes in two shifts -- from 8:30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes.
9:17 AM
Walt Disney Co’s ABC network has suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely following a backlash over comments the late-night host made about the killing of Republican activist Charlie Kirk.
The suspension, effective from Wednesday’s broadcast, was announced shortly after Nexstar Media Group Inc, which operates dozens of ABC affiliates, said it would drop the show indefinitely, calling the remarks “offensive and insensitive".