CJI Chandrachud names Justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor; approval pending

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna, currently the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor. The recommendation was made in a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Once the government approves the recommendation, Justice Khanna will assume the role as the 51st Chief Justice of India. His tenure is expected to last for six months, as he is set to retire on May 13, 2025. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Retirement of CJI Chandrachud CJI Chandrachud is scheduled to retire on November 10. In keeping with established tradition, the government requested the sitting Chief Justice to recommend his successor. This request was made last week, following standard procedure.

Justice Khanna began his legal career by enrolling with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He initially practiced law at the district courts in the Tis Hazari complex before shifting to the Delhi High Court and other tribunals. Notably, Justice Khanna served as the Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department for several years. In 2004, he took on the role of Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. His legal experience also extends to criminal cases, where he appeared as an Additional Public Prosecutor and served as an amicus curiae in the Delhi High Court.

Key roles

In 2005, Justice Khanna was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court and became a permanent judge in 2006. During his time at the Delhi High Court, he took on key administrative roles, such as Chairman of the Delhi Judicial Academy and overseeing the Delhi International Arbitration Centre and District Court Mediation Centres.

On January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna was elevated to the Supreme Court, a notable achievement as he had not previously served as a Chief Justice of any high court. He also held the position of Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee from June 2023 to December 2023. Currently, he serves as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority and is a member of the governing council of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.

Significant judgments

As a Supreme Court judge, Justice Khanna has been involved in several high-profile cases. One of his notable rulings involved rejecting the plea to quash an FIR against a journalist for comments made during a TV show. In his judgment, he emphasised that Article 19(1)(a), which guarantees freedom of speech, should not override Article 21, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, stating that people also have the right to refuse to listen.

More From This Section

Justice Khanna also issued a dissenting opinion in the Central Vista redevelopment project case. Additionally, he has been part of constitutional bench decisions, including those upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and striking down the 2018 electoral bonds scheme.

[With agency inputs]