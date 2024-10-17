Electronic DLs, registration certificates may replace smart cards in Delhi

Delhi government is considering to replace the current smart card system on driving licenses and registration certificates with electronic versions that could be downloaded like Aadhaar cards, officials said on Wednesday. The new move would allow citizens to download and print their e-DL and e-RC in a format similar to the Aadhaar Card, featuring a unique ID and QR code that could be used by traffic police for verification, they said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A senior official of the Delhi Transport department said that the electronic documents could either be printed or accessed via apps like DigiLocker or mParivahan, offering citizens a convenient way to present their documents when required.

In 2023-24, Delhi's transport department issued 160,000 licenses and 669,000 RCs as of May this year, and under the new plan, only e-DLs and e-RCs would be issued, he added.

The downloadable PDF format, available on the Parivahan Sewa portal, would include a QR code to confirm authenticity, and links would also be sent to applicants' registered mobile numbers.

This move follows concerns raised by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in a meeting held Tuesday over delays in vehicle registrations, despite dealers having access to self-registration facilities.

The minister has instructed the department to evaluate the feasibility of implementing digital RCs, aiming to streamline processes and improve convenience for Delhi residents.