'Have lawyers lost all sense?': CJI Chandrachud reprimands lawyer in SC

During a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delivered a stern warning to a lawyer who sought to verify the specifics of an order with the court master.

"I am still in charge of this court, though only for a short time," said CJI Chandrachud, who is set to retire on November 10. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The incident occurred when the lawyer stated that he had confirmed the details of an arbitration order with the court master.

Clearly annoyed, the Chief Justice reprimanded him immediately, saying, "How dare you ask the court master what I dictated in court? Tomorrow you’ll be at my house, asking my personal secretary what I’m doing. Have lawyers lost all sense?"

In the concluding weeks of his tenure, Chandrachud emphasised his authority in the courtroom and warned against such actions, stating, "Don’t try these funny tricks again."

This isn't the first instance where Chief Justice Chandrachud has expressed his dissatisfaction with courtroom behavior. Earlier this week, he criticised the trend of different lawyers repeatedly citing the same case to obtain favourable dates, remarking, "This is a new practice."

"Once a judge blinks, you get some date. A little bit of discretion I have as the Chief Justice will never be exercised in your favour. You cannot take the court for a ride," the CJI said.

Court not a coffee shop: CJI

Earlier, Chandrachud had also reprimanded a petitioner for employing casual language in the courtroom. When the petitioner addressed the Bench with "yeah," the Chief Justice reacted strongly, saying, "Don't say yeah, yeah, yeah. Say yes. This is not a coffee shop. This is a court. I am a little allergic to people saying yeah."

Earlier this month, Chief Justice Chandrachud criticised a senior counsel who sought the court's assistance in ousting Mamata Banerjee from her position as West Bengal chief minister, citing her alleged inaction in the case involving the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In March, during a NEET-UG hearing, he ordered security to remove senior advocate Mathews Nedumpara from the courtroom following a heated exchange. The incident occurred when Nedumpara interrupted lawyer Narender Hooda while he was addressing the bench. Despite being asked to wait, Nedumpara insisted on his seniority, claiming to be the amicus. In response, CJI Chandrachud made it clear that no such appointment had been granted and cautioned Nedumpara against trying to perform for the audience.