Home / India News / Depression over West Central Bay of Bengal moves towards North Chennai

Depression over West Central Bay of Bengal moves towards North Chennai

Subsequently, the depression has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area and lay over the South coastal Andhra Pradesh

Representative Image: Heavy rain continued to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (Photo: Reuters)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
The depression over the West Central and adjoining SouthWest Bay of Bengal moved West- Northwest with a speed of 14 km per hour during the last six hours and crossed the north of Tamil Nadu- South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Pondicherry and Nellore and closer to the North of Chennai, near latitude 13.5 N and longitude 80.2 E on Thursday at around 4

Subsequently, the depression has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area and lay over the South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North coastal Tamil Nadu.

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) , the depression is likely to move West-North West wards and weaken into a low pressure area in the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in several areas of Chennai till 8:30 hours.

Kathivakkam and Manali recorded 23 and 21 cm of rainfall respectively.
 

Cholavaram recorded 30 cm of rainfall, 28 cm in Red hills and 25 cm in Avadi.

On October 16, at 22:30 hours IST, the depression moved closer to the South Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu coast, near the latitude 13.4 N and longitude 80.8 E about 80 km east-north east of Chennai and 150 km southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, as per IMD.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin along with party leaders distributed relief materials to sanitation workers following the heavy rain here.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "No rainwater is being stagnated at present in Chennai and its surrounding areas. I thank the common public and sanitation workers for cooperating with the state government to make it happen. We are prepared to face anything even if rainfall occurs today."

Heavy rain continued to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, bringing residential neighbourhoods and roads under knee-deep water and leading to traffic congestion besides affecting public transport services.


Topics :Bay of BengalChennaiCycloneTamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

