Claims vs reality: Dust doesn't settle on Mumbai's clean-air drive

Mumbai’s air quality continues to slide, even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims it has stepped up its dust-control operation. But a ground report from Andheri East and West — among the city’s most pollution-hit pockets — suggests a growing disconnect between civic records and lived reality.

According to a BMC official posted at the Chakala–Andheri East ward office, the municipal corporation deploys one mist-blowing machine every morning around 7 am, covering an 80-kilometre stretch. Daily water usage for dust suppression stands at around 10,000 litres through two tankers of 5,000 litres each, operating twice a day, supplemented by direct spraying through pipelines.

The ward, the official said, has about 1,200 sweepers working in two shifts — 900 BMC staff and 165 contractual workers. Manual sweeping is carried out from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm and again from 2 pm to 8 pm. A circular issued by the BMC head office three to four days ago instructed all wards to further intensify dust-suppression measures, with additional action contingent on further directions. Data from the India Meteorological Department shows Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered around 105 on Tuesday, placing it in the ‘poor to moderate’ category. While not yet in the severe zone, pollution levels remain consistently outside the ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ range, with the city rarely recording safe air over the past month.

Residents say impact barely visible On the ground, residents, workers, and vendors paint a starker picture. Outside an active construction site next to Global Hospital & Research Centre — and adjoining a BMC office — construction dust continues to billow into the air. A security official confirmed that the hospital had formally complained to the civic body after dust entered clinical spaces. “Earlier there was a green net around the site. It was later removed,” he said. “The complaint went to BMC, but nothing has changed.” Construction, though nearing completion, continues without effective suppression on site. A traffic policeman stationed at the same location said he has not seen routine dust-control measures such as water spraying or road washing. “Sweepers come around 4.30–5 pm to water plants. But vehicles pass and the dust rises again,” he said, adding that prolonged mask usage is not possible for him due to health concerns. “Even if I face problems, who will listen to people like me?”

Street vendors in the area echoed similar concerns. Hasif (name changed), a coconut seller who has worked in Andheri for over two decades, said mist-spraying machines appear “sometimes in the morning”, but the relief is short-lived. “The dust comes back almost immediately. I’ve had health problems for three years, but life goes on. People shop, move around — pollution hasn’t stopped anything,” he said. At Andheri station, Sanjivini, a 42-year-old flower seller, said she has not noticed any increase in cleaning activity. “There’s dust and smoke everywhere, and people spit and throw garbage. Unless behaviour changes, you can’t expect the government alone to fix this,” she said.

Residents of Andheri East say health problems are becoming more common. Dhwani Fender (name changed), a 47-year-old nurse from Poonam Nagar, said her allergies have worsened in recent weeks. “Manual sweeping is happening, but dust levels aren’t reducing. I wear a mask for hours while attending patients. Stricter enforcement is clearly needed.” While BMC maintains that mist machines operate daily, tankers spray thousands of litres of water, and sweeping continues for nearly 14 hours, residents say critical junctions remain untreated, construction dust escapes unchecked — even near healthcare facilities — and visible road washing is rare. Mumbai’s dust-control apparatus may be busy on paper. But in Andheri, residents say they are still breathing the consequences every day.

Until enforcement becomes consistent, visible and accountable, the gap between civic claims and street-level experience may widen further — along with the city’s smog. Spray, sweep, repeat · 1 mist-blowing machine deployed daily from around 7 am, assigned to cover 80-km stretch · 10,000 litres of water used every day through two 5,000-litre tankers, operating twice daily · Pipeline spraying supplements tanker operations · 1,200 sweepers assigned in two shifts, including 900 BMC staff and 165 contract workers · Sweeping hours span nearly 14 hours daily — from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm