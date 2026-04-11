Clarity in laws, court orders will ensure smoother implementation: Meghwal

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said "ease of understanding law" is essential for ease of justice, ease of living and ease of doing justice.

Addressing a conference on 'Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation' here, the minister also highlighted the need for timely usage of funds allocated for various projects, including the digitisation of the judicial ecosystem.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was also present at the event.

People should be able to understand law, legal documents and court orders to achieve the three principles of ease of living, ease of doing business and ease of justice, Meghwal told the gathering.