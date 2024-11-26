Clashes erupt at Udaipur Palace: What is the Mewar dynasty dispute?

The Udaipur district administration has stepped in to manage a contentious portion of Udaipur's City Palace, appointing a receiver following a clash between supporters of two factions of the erstwhile Mewar royal family late Monday night.

District Collector Poswal assured the public that the law and order situation was well under control.

The incident happened after Vishvaraj Singh, the newly anointed 77th Maharana of Mewar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, was denied entry to the palace by his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, who currently controls the property.

The Mewars, descendants of Maharana Pratap, carry significant historical and cultural weight, making the outcome of this feud closely watched by both locals and political observers.

Who are the Mewars?

The Mewars are a prominent Rajput clan in the Mewar region in Rajasthan. They ruled over the Mewar Kingdom, with its capital at Udaipur, for several centuries. The dynasty is recognised for their fierce resistance against foreign invaders, particularly during the Mughal period.

One of the most notable figures from this lineage is Maharana Pratap, renowned for his role in the Battle of Haldighati in 1576.

The Mewars are also known for their rich cultural heritage, including their contributions to art, architecture, and their patronage of the Vaishnavism tradition. Till date, the Mewar dynasty remains a symbol of Rajput pride and resilience.

About the family feud

In 1984, Bhagwat Singhji, the former Maharana of Mewar, made his younger son, Arvind Singh, the director of the trusts managing royal properties, sidelining his elder son, Mahendra Singh Mewar.

Following the death of Mahendra Singh Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh was anointed as the new Maharana in a centuries-old Raj Tilak ceremony.

As part of the tradition, Vishvaraj sought to visit family deities at the Dhooni Mata Temple within the City Palace and the Ekling Shiv Temple near Udaipur. However, these temples are under the control of the Maharana Mewar Charitable Trust, which is led by his uncle and cousin, leading to denial of his entry.

Legal and political dimensions

The legal dispute over the control of royal properties, including temples, forts, and palaces, has been ongoing for years, with the trusts now managing most of the assets.

The situation has also acquired a political dimension, with Vishvaraj Singh being a prominent BJP leader, while his wife, Mahima Kumari, is a BJP Member of Parliament from Rajsamand.

Tensions erupt at City Palace

The dispute reached a boiling point when Vishvaraj, crowned as the titular head of the Mewar dynasty at a ceremony in Chittorgarh, sought entry into the City Palace to perform rituals at the Dhuni Mata Temple. His entry was blocked following public notices issued by Arvind Singh Mewar, warning of legal action against trespassing. The City Palace is now run by a trust managed by Vishvaraj’s uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, and his cousin Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar.

After the denial, Vishvaraj and his supporters stood outside the palace gates for over five hours, during which tensions mounted.

Supporters of the MLA attempted to breach police barricades and, when that failed, started throwing stones. The retaliation from those inside the palace escalated the situation, resulting in three people being injured.

Police forces were deployed to restore order, and District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal and Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal intervened to hold separate talks with both sides.

Administration’s response to clashes

The clashes have disrupted daily life in Udaipur, with markets near the palace remaining closed amid heightened security. Traders also mourned the passing of Mahendra Singh Mewar by shutting shops during his funeral procession earlier on Monday.

With talks proving inconclusive, the district administration took control of the disputed area, appointing Ghanta Ghar SHO Yogendra Kumar Vyas as the receiver. The receiver will manage the stretch between Badi Pol and the dhuni, determining access protocols and ensuring peace.

District Collector Poswal said talks were ongoing with both parties to resolve pending issues.

The receiver’s notice has been placed on the palace gates, and possession of the area is expected to be formalised soon. Police have tightened security around the palace, and further administrative action will depend on how the dispute unfolds.

Vishvaraj expressed his disappointment at the events, saying, “The situation today is unfortunate. I am grateful for the support, but there are traditions where we seek blessings, and it is wrong to block them.” He added that this was not just about royal properties, but about the respect for long-standing traditions.

(With agency inputs)