Retrospective taxes set to cost mining industry Rs 1.5 trillion in arrears

India’s mining sector is facing a massive financial burden following a Supreme Court decision allowing states to collect royalty and tax on mineral-bearing land retrospectively from April 1, 2005. According to a report by The Times of India, this ruling could result in arrears amounting to Rs 1.5 trillion, dealing a significant blow to both public- and private-sector mining companies. ‘Royalty not tax’: SC ruling on mining On July 25, the Supreme Court affirmed states' authority to impose cess on mining lands and quarries, while clarifying that the royalty paid to the central government by mining operators did not constitute a tax. The ruling on Wednesday, delivered by a nine-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, extends this decision to be applied retrospectively, despite the central government’s plea for a prospective approach. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This judgment, while securing state governments' right to tax within their legislative domain according to fiscal federalism principles, has sparked concern over its potential to discourage investment in the mining sector. The mining industry, already facing challenging market conditions, could see further strain as companies struggle to absorb these unexpected costs.

Mining dues to be paid over 12 years

The Supreme Court has provided some relief by allowing the payment of these dues to be staggered over a 12-year period, starting from April 1, 2026. This measure, though mitigating immediate financial pressures, does not eliminate the long-term impact on the sector.



How much will this cost mining firms?

Legal experts like S R Patnaik, partner and Head of Taxation at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, noted that the ruling at least prevents the liabilities from becoming disobedient, giving companies a chance to assess and manage their financial obligations. However, the broader implications for the industry remain significant, particularly as mining companies will have to pay these dues out of their own reserves, potentially undermining their financial stability and future expansion plans.



ALSO READ: SC ruling brings cheer to states while mining companies count losses

The ruling could also have a ripple effect on power tariffs, as generation companies may seek to pass on the increased costs from coal miners to consumers under the "change in law" provisions of power-purchase agreements. This could lead to a series of legal battles as utilities challenge these cost recoveries.

Nifty Metal Index drops 2.4 per cent