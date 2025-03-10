Home / India News / Clashes erupt in MP's Mhow after stone-pelting at rally celebrating CT win

Clashes erupt in MP's Mhow after stone-pelting at rally celebrating CT win

A group of young cricket enthusiasts had organised a rally to celebrate India's final victory against New Zealand

Mhow clashes, Indore
Local authorities acted swiftly to bring the situation under control | Image: X
Press Trust of India Mhow (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 6:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Clashes broke out in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team's ICC Champions Trophy final victory was allegedly pelted with stones, locals said.

Indore collector Ashish Singh, when asked, said the situation was under control and forces had been deployed in the area.

"How it happened will be ascertained later. As of now, the situation is under control," he said.

The incident sparked panic in multiple areas of the town, with several vehicles torched, the locals said.

A group of young cricket enthusiasts had organised a rally to celebrate India's final victory against New Zealand.

However, as they approached the Jama Masjid area, a large group of individuals began hurling stones at them, leading to chaos and forcing them to abandon their motorcycles and flee, the locals said.

Also Read

Delhi riots: Shahrukh Pathan granted interim bail for father's ailment

Delhi riots: Court grants custody parole to Shafa ur Rehman to campaign

UP's Sambhal riots: 4 dead, internet suspended, here's what we know so far

Delhi riots case: SC declines activist's bail plea, directs HC to consider

Umar Khalid completes 4 years in jail, still awaits for trial in UAPA case

In the aftermath, some people set fire to a number of the abandoned motorcycles, further escalating tensions, they said.

Local authorities acted swiftly to bring the situation under control.

Police sources said Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Hitika Wasal reached Mhow to assess the circumstances firsthand and take necessary measures to restore law and order.

Personnel have been deployed in the affected areas to prevent further violence and bring the situation under control, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget session set for 'EPIC' showdown; Budget, Waqf bill govt's priority

Premium

India's cybersecurity firewall most breached by hacktivists, shows data

Ten major stadiums to be built in Ahmedabad for 2036 Olympics: Amit Shah

Highlights: We call upon authorities to take stringent action, says MEA on vandalism at temple in US

Grand Sita Mata temple to be built, symbolising women's power: Amit Shah

Topics :Communal riotsIndoreMadhya PradeshChampions TrophyICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story