Grand Sita Mata temple to be built, symbolising women's power: Amit Shah

The land of Mithila has been a land of intellectuals from the times of Ramayan and Mahabharat, with the ancient kingdom of Videha being the mother of democracy

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Ranipet: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the 56th CSIF raising day parade, in Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu, Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 9:36 PM IST
Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the people of Mithilanchal and Bihar for contributing to the development of Gujarat and said the area had a history of empowering democracy and philosophy from ancient times.Addressing the 'Shashwat Mithila Mahotsav 2025' event here, he also promised that a grand temple of Sita Mata will be built."When I went to Bihar during the Lok Sabha elections, I had said Ram Mandir has been built, now it is the turn to build a grand temple of Sita Mata. The temple will give a message of woman power to the whole world and how life should be ideal in every way," he said.

"The people from Mithilanchal and Bihar who have settled in Gujarat have contributed significantly to its growth," he said while assuring them they were safe, respected and welcome in the state. The land of Mithila has been a land of intellectuals from the times of Ramayan and Mahabharat, with the ancient kingdom of Videha being the mother of democracy. "Mahatma Buddha had said many times that as long as the people of Videha live together, no one can defeat them. Mithilanchal proved to be a strong force of democracy, which kept giving its message to the whole country for years. Mithilanchal was also a land of Shastrartha," he said. Out of the six major philosophies of India, four have come from Mithilanchal, Shah said.

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

