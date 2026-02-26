Mercury set to rise in North India; rain, thunderstorms likely in South

India is set to witness a mix of weather conditions in the coming days, with rainfall and thunderstorms in several states, potential snowfall in the northern hills and a steady rise in temperatures across the plains. With gusty winds and varying humidity levels, weather conditions are expected to differ sharply from region to region.

Rain and thunderstorm activity across states

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep.

Snowfall likely in northern hills In the higher reaches, isolated light rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Dense fog warning in north Dense fog conditions are likely during the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab and Himachal Pradesh till February 26. Reduced visibility during early hours could impact road and rail movement in affected areas. Temperatures to climb in northwest and central India The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest and central India during the next seven days. As a result, maximum temperatures are likely to remain 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal across many parts of Northwest India during the week.