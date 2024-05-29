Home / India News / Cloudy skies, light drizzle bring relief to Delhiites amid heatwave

the temperature rose and recorded a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, before it changed, the weather department said

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
Kochi: Young men ride bicycles amid rain, in Kochi, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:47 PM IST
The weather here experienced a sudden change on Wednesday evening as the sky turned cloudy and witnessed light drizzling in some parts, providing relief to Delhiites.
 

The weather department forecasted a thunderstorm with light-intensity rain and gusty winds, with speeds of 30-40 kmph, will occur over and in the vicinity of several places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.

However, the temperature rose and recorded a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, before it changed, the weather department said.
 

Topics :RainfallDelhi

First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

