Cloudy skies, light drizzle bring relief to Delhiites amid heatwave

The weather here experienced a sudden change on Wednesday evening as the sky turned cloudy and witnessed light drizzling in some parts, providing relief to Delhiites.



The weather department forecasted a thunderstorm with light-intensity rain and gusty winds, with speeds of 30-40 kmph, will occur over and in the vicinity of several places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.

However, the temperature rose and recorded a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, before it changed, the weather department said.

