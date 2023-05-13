Home / India News / CM Basavaraj Bommai submits resignation to Karnataka Governor Gehlot

The Congress registered a thumping win in Karnataka ousting the BJP from the state following the Assembly polls

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, following BJP's defeat in the Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

The Governor has accepted the resignation, an official release said.

Speaking to reporters later, Bommai said: "We respectfully accept the decision of the people. I take the responsibility of the defeat."

"This time despite getting more than 36 per cent votes, we have got less number of seats. Analysis is going on, but defeat is a defeat. In the party, we will do a detailed analysis of the results, and rectify wherever required."

The Congress registered a thumping win in Karnataka ousting the BJP from the state following the Assembly polls.

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka pollsGovernor government

First Published: May 13 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

