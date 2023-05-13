Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar arrives in Sweden for EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Sweden for EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

He is also scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the India Trilateral Forum involving India, Europe and the US with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom

Press Trust of India London
EAM Jaishankar arrives in Sweden for EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

S Jaishankar arrived in Stockholm on Saturday on his first visit as the External Affairs Minister to Sweden to participate in the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF).

During his three-day visit to Stockholm, the minister will address the EIPMF and also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

He is also scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the India Trilateral Forum involving India, Europe and the US with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom.

"From Dhaka to Stockholm, but still discussing the Indo-Pacific. Arrived in Sweden for the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Nice to see FM of Singapore @VivianBala at the EU-Indo-Pacific Ministeria," he said.

This will be his first visit as EAM and comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

Sweden currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the minister is expected to discuss India-EU relations during his visit, at the conclusion of which he will depart for Brussels to continue the exchange.

In Brussels, he will attend the first ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council along with Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal and Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Jaishankar arrived in Sweden from Bangladesh where he addressed the 6th Indian Ocean Conference on Friday.

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar to inaugurate India Global Forum 2022 in UAE today

EAM Jaishankar meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov

India helped in grain deal between Moscow and Kyiv, says EAM Jaishankar

Quad committed to supporting Pacific Island countries: Joint statement

India to participate in EU's 2nd Indo-Pacific ministerial forum in Sweden

1st time in 4 decades, Cong wins assembly poll in home state of party chief

Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

High-level meeting shortlists three candidates for CBI Director's post

22-km-long human chain planned on June 4 to draw attention towards Yamuna

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun to visit Kolkata on two-day trip

Topics :Indo-PacificS JaishankarSweden

First Published: May 13 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story