CM Bhajanlal to visit Germany, UK to promote investment opportunities

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday emphasized the need for increased investments and employment opportunities for the state's youth as he embarks on a trip to Germany and the United Kingdom on Monday. During his visit, he aims to engage with various industrialists and invite them to the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit, scheduled to take place from December 9-11 in Jaipur. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We will meet leading industrialists and promote the potential for growth in sectors like mining, tourism, and renewable energy to attract more investors to Rajasthan," the CM said. CM Sharma is traveling to Germany and the UK to meet with various industrialists ahead of the summit, scheduled to take place from December 9-11 in Jaipur.

"Today, in connection with the summit, we are going to Germany and the UK. We will meet leading industrialists and engage with the local community. It is essential for industries and large businesses in Rajasthan to grow, attracting more investors and investments to create employment opportunities for the youth and boost the state's economy," the Chief Minister told ANI.

Emphasizing the need for development across multiple sectors, he said, "Rajasthan is a promising state in every respect. There is a lot of scope for development in various fields, including mining, tourism, industry, education, and medicine. We are organizing the Rising Rajasthan program from December 9-11 to make our state a developed Rajasthan."

The CM-led delegation aims to engage with companies across diverse sectors such as construction, mobility, automobiles, startups, artificial intelligence (AI), tourism, defense, education, health, green hydrogen, renewable energy, and engineering.

European businesses will be invited to explore investment opportunities in Rajasthan and participate in the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit in Jaipur.

Key meetings include discussions with top business leaders and firms such as Albatross Projects, Knauf Engineering, SFC Energy AG, JCB, and Renew Power, as well as a meeting with Dr Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery in Munich.

In London, the delegation will engage with UK parliamentarians to promote bilateral economic ties.

In addition to industry outreach, the delegation will connect with the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) community and the broader Indian diaspora in Munich and London.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, ACS to CM Shikhar Agrawal, and other senior officials will accompany the Chief Minister on this significant European tour, which is part of a series of global investment outreach efforts leading up to the summit.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday participated in the program "Jal Sanchay - Jan Bhagidari se Jan Andolan" organised in Surat city of Gujarat. He acclaimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in the Water agreement between states, also launching development schemes and eliminating naxalism.

"As a neighbour, in 2003 PM Modi provided water to Rajasthan on the other hand there are neighbours (opposition), even before the government came to power they were saying that an agreement made between Rajasthan and Haryana would be cancelled. We also said that this is your dream you can cancel it only when you come to power," he said.

He further said "The way our country has progressed in every field under the leadership of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the changes that have started appearing in the country after 2014, today we all are feeling it. After 2014, whether it is the schemes for the welfare of the poor, or our development schemes, or the elimination of terrorism and Naxalism, this is being seen by citizens of the country..."