Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Siddique murder case: 'Co-conspirator' held from Pune; 3rd arrest so far

Siddique murder case: 'Co-conspirator' held from Pune; 3rd arrest so far

Police called the man, Pravin Lonkar, a co-conspirator and said they are on the lookout for his brother Shubham Lonkar. This is the third arrest in the case

Baba Siddique
Image: ANI twitter
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 11:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mumbai police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Pune who along with his brother enlisted two of the three alleged shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case, an official said on Sunday.

Police called the man, Pravin Lonkar, a co-conspirator and said they are on the lookout for his brother Shubham Lonkar. This is the third arrest in the case.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the crime branch official, Pravin and Shubham enlisted two alleged shooters, a UP resident and Shivkumar Gautam.

While Gautam is on the run, police have arrested the UP resident and another alleged shooter, identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh (23).

The official said police went to Pune looking for Shubham Lonkar but did not find him there. They then nabbed his brother Pravin for his alleged involvement in the crime, he said.

NCP leader Siddique (66) was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, according to Mumbai police.

More From This Section

Southern states dominate authorised hospital admissions under PMJAY

Initiative aimed at revolutionising infrastructure: PM Modi on GatiShakti

Former DU professor G N Saibaba passes away due to health complications

Police seizes 518 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore in Gujarat

Vendor in Somalia, account in Dubai: ISA traces cybercrime incidents

Police have recovered two bullets and 28 live bullets were recovered from the two apprehended shooters.

Police have set up 15 teams which have fanned out of Maharashtra and a probe is on to identify who provided logistical support to the shooters, officials have said.

The Mumbai Police are verifying a social media post, attributed to a purported member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, owning up to the murder of Siddique.

The crime branch is also probing various angles, including a possible contract killing, business or political rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, according to officials.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

News Highlights: Faima calls for shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday

NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra, two detained

Jalandhar links surface in Baba Siddique's murder, 4th accused identified

Mortal remains of Baba Siddique taken for state funeral procession

Baba Siddique praised for pandemic relief; was friends with Bollywood stars

Topics :Baba SiddiquePune

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story