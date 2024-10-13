Initiative aimed at revolutionising infrastructure: PM Modi on GatiShakti

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people, PM Modi said

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure and is driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) was launched on October 13, 2021 for providing multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones.

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development which is driven by seven engines - railway, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport and logistics infrastructure.

In a post on X, Modi said, "PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing India's infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors."
 



The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people, Modi said.

"Thanks to GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfil our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship and innovation," the prime minister said.

Modi tagged Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's post in which he had lauded the GatiShakti initiative on completion of three years.

"Today marks 3 years since the launch of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity by PM Narendra Modi ji. By streamlining logistics and advancing connectivity, this path-breaking initiative ensures faster and more efficient project implementation," Goyal said.

It continues to play a pivotal role in developing a modern, interconnected infrastructure network, strengthening the vision of building a Viksit Bharat, he said.


First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

