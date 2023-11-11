Home / India News / CM Khattar highlights schemes aimed at women at Faridabad's Dhanteras event

CM Khattar highlights schemes aimed at women at Faridabad's Dhanteras event

Speaking as the chief guest at the Dhanteras Mahila Samman Samaroh organised at Surajkund, Faridabad, Khattar said that women play an indispensable role during festivals

Press Trust of India Faridabad
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 6:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar extended his best wishes on the occasion of Dhanteras at a function here on Friday, and highlighted the government's schemes aimed at empowering women.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Dhanteras Mahila Samman Samaroh organised at Surajkund, Faridabad, Khattar said that women play an indispensable role during festivals.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The chief minister said that the BJP-ruled central and state governments have implemented special schemes at the grassroots level to ensure widespread benefits for women over the last nine years.

At the same event, Union Minister of State for Power Krishna Pal highlighted that the empowerment of women has remained a top priority for the Narendra Modi and Manohar LaL Khattar government.

The minister said women's prosperity is tied to society's and the nation's prosperity.

Also Read

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Dhanteras 2023: History, puja timings, shubh muhurat of Dhanteras

6 of 7 Independents support Khattar govt unconditionally: Haryana min

People of Haryana should forget religious, communal differences: Khattar

6 killed in communal violence in Haryana, 116 arrested so far: CM Khattar

Deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna: Delhi Police registers FIR

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages, quotes to share

Airlines in India need to implement Rights of PwD Act provisions: Ruling

Railways ply 1,700 special trains to ease Diwali, Chhath festival rush

Air fares fixed by airlines, no governmental control: Centre tells HC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DhanterasFaridabadManohar Lal Khattar

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story