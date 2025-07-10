CM Naidu condemns attack on photojournalist during Jagan's Chittoor visit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged assault on a photojournalist by YSRCP supporters during YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the Bangarupalem mango market yard in Chittoor district.

Reddy had visited the market on July 9 to interact with farmers and hear grievances over falling mango prices and issues related to crop procurement.

Naidu said that Shivakumar, a photographer with a vernacular newspaper, was "assaulted" while covering the visit as part of his professional duties.

He was reportedly seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chittoor.

"I spoke to Shivakumar over the phone, enquired about his health and ongoing treatment, and assured full support to his family," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.