CM Naidu condemns attack on photojournalist during Jagan's Chittoor visit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged assault on a photojournalist by YSRCP supporters during YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the Bangarupalem mango market yard in Chittoor district.
Reddy had visited the market on July 9 to interact with farmers and hear grievances over falling mango prices and issues related to crop procurement.
Naidu said that Shivakumar, a photographer with a vernacular newspaper, was "assaulted" while covering the visit as part of his professional duties.
He was reportedly seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chittoor.
"I spoke to Shivakumar over the phone, enquired about his health and ongoing treatment, and assured full support to his family," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.
"It is painful to hear how leaders allegedly instigated this brutal attack. Such violence against the media will not be tolerated," he added.
The Chief Minister said strict action would be taken against those responsible and directed officials to ensure justice.
He added that the government stands firmly committed to protecting journalists' rights and upholding media freedom in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
