SC tells ECI to accept Aadhaar, voter ID, ration cards for Bihar rolls

The Supreme Court on Thursday instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and ration cards as acceptable documents for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

"...it will be in the interest of justice, the ECI will also consider the Aadhaar card, Electoral Photo Identity Card issued by the Election Commission, and the ration card," Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi said, noting that the list of eleven documents specified by ECI as acceptable for proving citizenship was not exhaustive but illustrative.

The Court also clarified that its direction does not mean that the ECI must include anyone’s name in the electoral roll solely on the basis of these documents.

"We have noted that anyway you have said your list is not exhaustive. If you have good reason to discard Aadhaar, do it and provide reasons," Justice Dhulia said. ALSO READ: SC refuses to stay Bihar voter list revision, urges ECI to allow Aadhaar The court was hearing pleas challenging the ECI's June 24 directive, which ordered a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar. The directive requires voters not listed in the 2003 electoral roll to submit documents proving their citizenship. Those born after December 2004 must also provide the citizenship documents of both parents, with additional requirements if a parent is a foreign national.

The Court also observed that the petitions raised "an important question which goes to the very root of the functioning of democracy in the country – the right to vote." “After hearing both sides, we are of the prima facie opinion that three questions are involved in this case: (a) the very powers of the election commission to undertake the exercise, (b) the procedure and the manner in which the exercise is being undertaken, and (c) the timing, including the timings given for preparation of draft electoral rolls, asking objections, and making the final electoral roll, which is very short considering the fact that Bihar elections are due in November…” the court said in its order.

“We are also of the considered view that the matter needs a hearing. Therefore, let it be fixed before the appropriate bench on July 28. Meanwhile, the counter affidavit will be filed by the Election Commission within one week from today, that is, on or before July 21, and a rejoinder, if any, be filed before July 28,” it added. The court also questioned why the ECI started the SIR exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar so late, although it made clear that there is nothing wrong with the SIR exercise; it should have been done months before the upcoming election.