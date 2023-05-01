CM Patel greets people on Gujarat Foundation Day; skips official function

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended good wishes to people on the occasion of the Gujarat Foundation Day on Monday, but could not attend the state-level programme in Jamnagar due to his son's ill health.

Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel suffered a brain stroke on Sunday and underwent a surgery at the K D Hospital in Ahmedabad. He was shifted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning for further treatment.

A government statement said, "Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will not be able to attend various programmes of the Gujarat Foundation Day celebration to be held today in Jamnagar due to the ill health of his son."



Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel participated in the state-level programme in Jamnagar.

The CM took to Twitter to wish the people of Gujarat on its 63rd foundation day.

"Heartiest wishes to all the citizens on Gujarat State Foundation Day - Gujarat Gaurav Diwas. Grateful salute to all those who have contributed to the establishment and glorious development of the state. May the state of Gujarat reach a new peak of all-round development and the people of Gujarat get eternal happiness, peace and prosperity," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his good wishes to the people of Gujarat.

"Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead," the PM said.