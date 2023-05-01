Home / India News / CM Patel greets people on Gujarat Foundation Day; skips official function

CM Patel greets people on Gujarat Foundation Day; skips official function

CM Bhupendra Patel extended good wishes to people on the occasion of the Gujarat Foundation Day on Monday, but could not attend the state-level programme in Jamnagar due to his son's ill health

Ahmedabad
CM Patel greets people on Gujarat Foundation Day; skips official function

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended good wishes to people on the occasion of the Gujarat Foundation Day on Monday, but could not attend the state-level programme in Jamnagar due to his son's ill health.

Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel suffered a brain stroke on Sunday and underwent a surgery at the K D Hospital in Ahmedabad. He was shifted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning for further treatment.

A government statement said, "Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will not be able to attend various programmes of the Gujarat Foundation Day celebration to be held today in Jamnagar due to the ill health of his son."

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel participated in the state-level programme in Jamnagar.

The CM took to Twitter to wish the people of Gujarat on its 63rd foundation day.

"Heartiest wishes to all the citizens on Gujarat State Foundation Day - Gujarat Gaurav Diwas. Grateful salute to all those who have contributed to the establishment and glorious development of the state. May the state of Gujarat reach a new peak of all-round development and the people of Gujarat get eternal happiness, peace and prosperity," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his good wishes to the people of Gujarat.

"Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead," the PM said.

Also Read

Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight: Jamnagar Airport director

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat polls: Cong focuses on Bharat Jodo Yatra; AAP leads on social media

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

IAF chief embarks on 4-day Sri Lanka visit in a bid to boost defense ties

BJP promises to implement uniform civil code, NRC in poll-bound Karnataka

SpiceJet to operate more flights to evacuate people under Operation Kaveri

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

Maximum crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers: CM Sawant

Topics :GujaratGovernment

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story