Home / India News / Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

The health condition of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was stable and he was under observation at the AIIMS, hospital authorities said on Monday

New Delhi
Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The health condition of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was stable and he was under observation at the AIIMS, hospital authorities said on Monday.

Reddy, the minister for culture, tourism and development of north eastern region, was admitted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Sunday night after he complained of upper abdominal discomfort.

He is under observation and evaluation, the hospital authorities stated.

"The minister was brought to AIIMS, New Delhi yesterday night with complaint of upper abdominal discomfort. He is stable and doing routine activities," according to the hospital.

Also Read

Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga

Government yet to come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

NGT forms committee to verify facts about air pollution around AIIMS, Delhi

Samsung India to hire 1,000 engineers from top institutes for R&D units

Entry of e-rickshaws in zero zone cause chaos in Rishikesh for 2nd day

PM Modi lauds BJP's K'taka manifesto, says it sets tone for development

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM, says 'Karnataka election is not about you'

Win in K'taka polls will be 'super booster dose' for Congress: Jairam

PM conducting 'Mann ki Baat', while Centre deprives WB of funds: TMC leader

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

Topics :AIIMSTourism Ministryhealthcare

First Published: May 01 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story