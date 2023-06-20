Home / India News / Coaching centre fire row: DIOS issues notices to 54 institutes in Noida

Days after Mukherjee Nagar coaching centre fire in Delhi, the DIOS has issued notices to 54 coaching institutes running in Noida and Greater Noida without fire safety arrangements

IANS Noida
Coaching centre fire row: DIOS issues notices to 54 institutes in Noida

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Days after the Mukherjee Nagar coaching centre fire in Delhi, the district inspector of schools (DIOS) has issued notices to 54 coaching institutes running in Noida and Greater Noida without fire safety arrangements.

In the notice issued on Monday, the DIOS said all owners of coaching centres should get their centres registered under the UP Regulations of Coaching Act 2002 within two days.

DIOS Dharamveer Singh said that under the UP Coaching Regulations Act, 2002, it is mandatory for all coaching institutions to register themselves with the DIOS to operate in the state. It is also mandatory to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the fire department for registration. But these coaching centres are running without getting registered in the secondary education department. In such a situation, there are doubts even about the NOC from the fire department.

The institutes who have been issued notices include IMS Coaching Centre, Bhardwaj Classes, Kashvi Institute, Eye Proof Learning Solution, Beacon Classes, Ramagya Institute, Marksman Classes, Alpha-Beta Classes, DD Target, Vishal Institute of Education, Modular Education, Prasanthinilayam Classes, Padmavati Institute, Earth Centre For Learning, Vibhor Institute, Mission For Excellence, PIE Education, Kaizen Institute, Entropy Classes, Techavera Solution, Scholars Academy, Sinhal Classes, Brilliant Tutorials, Byju's Classes, Amity Institute Of Competitive, Mahindra, Vidyamandir Classes, Narayana Coaching Centre, Texas Review, Pratham Coaching Centre, Plutus Academy, Merit Makers, Career Power, Time Coaching Centre.

In 2020, after the Surat coaching centre fire, notices were issued to a number of coaching centres, after which the fire department in Noida had investigated the fire NOC of the coaching centres. Many coaching centres were sealed but with the passage of time many coaching centres opened again.

--IANS

pkt/prw/bg

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

