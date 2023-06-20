Govt appoints SBI MD Janakiraman as RBI deputy governor with 3-year tenure

The cabinet’s appointments committee, which is headed by the Prime Minister, on Tuesday approved Swaminathan Janakiraman as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Janakiraman, a managing director at State Bank of India (SBI), will succeed M K Jain, the deputy governor in charge of supervision, who will complete his term on Wednesday.
It is for the first time in more than 20 years that a managing director of SBI has been appointed as RBI deputy governor. Vepa Kamesam was the last SBI managing director to be appointed RBI deputy governor (July 1, 2001 to September 23, 2003).
Janakiraman will have a three-year tenure as deputy governor, with effect from his taking charge.
RBI has four deputy governors. Two of them are promoted from within the ranks of the central bank. Among the other two, one is an economist and the other is a commercial banker.