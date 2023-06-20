Home / India News / Govt appoints SBI MD Janakiraman as RBI deputy governor with 3-year tenure

Govt appoints SBI MD Janakiraman as RBI deputy governor with 3-year tenure

First time in more than 20 years that a managing director of SBI has been appointed for the central bank post

BS Reporter Mumbai
Govt appoints SBI MD Janakiraman as RBI deputy governor with 3-year tenure

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The cabinet’s appointments committee, which is headed by the Prime Minister, on Tuesday approved Swaminathan Janakiraman as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Janakiraman, a managing director at State Bank of India (SBI), will succeed M K Jain, the deputy governor in charge of supervision, who will complete his term on Wednesday.

It is for the first time in more than 20 years that a managing director of SBI has been appointed as RBI deputy governor. Vepa Kamesam was the last SBI managing director to be appointed RBI deputy governor (July 1, 2001 to September 23, 2003).
Janakiraman will have a three-year tenure as deputy governor, with effect from his taking charge.  

RBI has four deputy governors. Two of them are promoted from within the ranks of the central bank. Among the other two, one is an economist and the other is a commercial banker. 

Also Read

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI monetary policy: MPC votes for pause, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Heatwave turns fatal in Uttar Pradesh: Death toll in Ballia rises to 68

It's time to follow Rajdharma: Cong takes dig at PM over Manipur situation

IndiGo's order for 500 Airbus A320 aircraft landmark for industry: Scindia

Cough syrup row: Zero tolerance on spurious medicines, says Mandaviya

Cine workers' association writes to PM Modi asking for ban on Adipurush

Topics :RBIRBI Governor

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story