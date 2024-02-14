Home / India News / Coal India maintains top spot among CPSEs in GeM procurement, says govt

Coal India maintains top spot among CPSEs in GeM procurement, says govt

As on February 14, 2024, the procurement through GeM has soared to Rs 63,890 crore, which is 300 per cent of the annual target of Rs 21,325 crore, the coal ministry said in a statement

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:25 PM IST
The government on Wednesday said Coal India Ltd (CIL) has maintained the top position among all Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement.

GeM is an online platform for public procurement in the country.

As on February 14, 2024, the procurement through GeM has soared to Rs 63,890 crore, which is 300 per cent of the annual target of Rs 21,325 crore, the coal ministry said in a statement.

"The ministry of coal has achieved a remarkable milestone in Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement, surpassing its target for the fiscal year 2023-24," it said.

"The significant increase in GeM procurement not only highlights the ministry's dedication but also underscores the robust collaboration and contributions from coal PSUs.

"Their proactive involvement has been instrumental in driving GeM procurement success story, further solidifying their position as key stakeholders in India's coal sector," the ministry said.

Topics :Coal IndiaCoal CPSEgoods procurement

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

