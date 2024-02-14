Punjab govt wants farmers to create terror in Delhi, alleges Haryana

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Punjab objects to Haryana's drones in its territory Vij's response came after the Punjab government issued a notice earlier today, objecting to Haryana's use of drones to air-drop tear gas shells on agitating farmers in their territory at the Shambhu border.
Vij reacts to MSP demand About 200 farm bodies, from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, have embarked on 'Delhi Chalo' march to present their 12 demands in front of the Narendra Modi government. These demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), debt waivers, and pensions, among other issues.
Chandigarh talks collapsE The 'Delhi Chalo' march began a day after the second round of Centre's talks with the farm bodies collapsed on Monday. The five-hour-long talks were held in Chandigarh, in which Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda represented the government.
