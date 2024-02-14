What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Since last week, extraordinary sightings of protests and political developments have taken place in Sandeshkhali, a village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas that had largely been overlooked until news of an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials by a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader broke last month.

However, the protests that have occurred since February 8 are not directly related to the conflict between the state and Union governments. Instead, they are concerned with hundreds of women who claim that top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in the area have launched a 'reign of terror' against local women.

"The party [Trinamool] men would come and survey a home that has a beautiful wife, whose girl is young. Then they take the women to the party office. Nights after night, they would be kept there... till they were satisfied," alleged a woman in a video that has now gone viral.

Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the local Zila Parishad, is the prime culprit, alleged the woman. It is the same Sheikh Shahjahan who is absconding after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to raid his premises.

Women cops begin probe in Sandeshkhali

On Tuesday, a special ten-member female police team led by IPS Soma Das Mitra visited the violence-hit Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal. However, no woman in the entire village complained of sexual harassment before the team.

Police sources told India Today, "We assured full safety and security to all of them, but still not a single woman complained about sexual harassment. We have assured them full privacy to lodge complaints without any fear, but still, we couldn't find a single complaint about sexual harassment."

"Our first priority is to build confidence among the villagers so that common women can speak to us freely and lodge their complaints before us. If anyone comes to us and lodges any complaint, we will raise help for them and will assure full cooperation and investigation of their complaints without any influence," they added.

According to reports, this special police team may visit the village again on Thursday.

BJP workers clash with police in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

Meanwhile, BJP workers, led by the party's state chief, Sukanta Majumdar, clashed with the police in Basirhat after being stopped from holding a protest. The police claimed that the protesters threw stones at them, and there is video footage to identify those involved. Several policemen have been injured in the violence.

Majumdar had taken a local train in the morning, anticipating police blockades to prevent him from reaching Basirhat, an area in the same north 24 Parganas district where prohibitory orders banning large gatherings are in place.

As the protesters pelted stones, the police lathi-charged the protesters and fired tear gas shells to disperse them. The clash took place outside the office of the local superintendent of police.

Section 144 imposed in seven gram panchayats

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in and around 500 metres of area in seven-gram panchayats in West Bengal till Monday amid apprehension of "breach of peace and probable gathering".

"Section 144 CrPC is imposed in and around 500 metres of area in seven gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali gram panchayat, until February 19th," an ANI report said.

National Commission for Women seeks action

On the reports of sexual abuse, the National Commission for Women (NCW) stated it was "deeply disturbed" and sought immediate intervention from the state police.

"NCW is deeply disturbed by reports alleging the wrongful confinement and rape of Hindu women in Basirhat, West Bengal, by Sheikh Shahjahan at the TMC party office. We condemn these incidents and urge swift action," NCW wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on February 10.

The NCW said it also "wrote a letter to the West Bengal DGP for immediate intervention and provision of medical care to victims."

"We demand a detailed investigation report within 48 hours. The NCW enquiry committee headed by Member Delina will be going to the place of crime in the matter." the post added.

'Govt of rapists, by rapists, for rapists'

Slamming the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 's Gaurav Bhatia said the state of West Bengal has turned into a state run by a government of rapists.

"Bengal has turned into a state run by a government of rapists, by rapists, for rapists," Gaurav Bhatia said.

"Questions will be asked from [Chief Minister] Mamata Banerjee: Why do you hate Hindus, tribals, and backward people? Your goons are exploiting people, and you are silent," he added.

'Mamata Banerjee will allow rapes in TMC offices'

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday lambasted Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali issue, and said she is known for the genocide of Hindus and that she will now allow rapes of married women in the Trinamool Congress office.

"Mamata Banerjee is known for the genocide of Hindus. She will now allow her men to pick young married Hindu women to be raped in the TMC office. Who is this man who has been charged by the women of Sandeshkhali with the mass rape of Bengali Hindu women? ... Till now, everybody has been wondering who Sheikh Shahjahan is. Now, the question Mamata Banerjee has to answer is, 'Where's Sheikh Shahjahan'?" she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She claimed women in the Bengal town told the media that "TMC goons" would abduct women every night and rape them.

"In Sandeshkhali, some women narrated their ordeals to the media... They said TMC goons visited door to door to identify the most beautiful woman in every house. Who is young? The husbands of identified women were told that you might be the husband, but now you have no right over your wife. They would abduct women every night. They didn't leave us until they were satisfied... These accusations have been made by women of Dalit, ST, fishermen, and farmer communities in the region," she added.

Irani further said the citizens of the country can't be mute spectators.

"The question is, can we, as citizens, be mute speculators? Who is this man who is charged by the women of Sandeshkhali with mass rape of Bengali Hindu women? I say this because the women of Sandeshkhali, when they spoke to the media locally, said that they were particularly identified as being married and Hindu. Till now, everybody has been wondering who Sheikh Shahjahan is," she added.

TMC's response on Sandeshkhali horror

Two Bengal ministers who spoke on the issue didn't refute the allegations levelled by the women of the area. Instead, they alleged that Smriti Irani was trying to "polarise people".

One of the ministers said that Mamata Banerjee had assured that the guilty would be punished.

"Rape has no religion. Crimes against women have no religion. Union Minister Smriti Irani held a press conference on Sandeshkhali with the sole intention of polarising the masses and pitting communities against each other. Do you want to ignite a communal riot in Bengal," asked Chandrima Bhattacharya, Trinamool leader and West Bengal minister.

Birbaha Hansda, another Bengal minister, too attacked Smriti Irani but didn't deny the allegations of sexual exploitation levelled by the women of Sandeshkhali.

"The Union Minister Smriti Irani attempted to sow discord among women based on religion. I, as a woman, vehemently condemn it. Our leader Mamta Banerjee has said, if something did indeed happen, and culprits are proven guilty, they will be punished," Birbaha Hansda said.