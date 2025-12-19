Home / India News / IMD weather forecast today: Fog, cold wave alerts for several cities

IMD has issued fresh alerts for dense fog, cold wave conditions and snowfall across several regions, warning of transport disruptions, flight cancellations and fluctuating temperatures across India

New Delhi: Commuters brave dense fog on a winter morning, at ITO, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:47 AM IST
As winter continues to tighten its grip across India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh alerts for cold wave conditions, dense fog and snowfall across several regions, warning of transport disruptions and a further dip in temperatures.
 
Dense fog has continued to blanket Delhi, disrupting daily life and air travel. Over the past few days, several flights have been cancelled due to poor visibility caused by persistent fog and smog.

Dense fog and cold wave warnings

According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog is very likely during early morning hours at a few places over Punjab on December 19 and 20, and over Haryana and Chandigarh during December 19 to 21. Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab on December 21, 24 and 25, and over Haryana and Chandigarh on December 22, 24 and 25.
 
Dense to very dense fog is very likely during early morning hours at a few to many places over Uttar Pradesh during December 19 to 21. Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets of the state during December 22 to 25.
 
Dense fog is very likely during early morning hours at a few places over Bihar on December 21 and 22, and in isolated pockets of Jharkhand and Odisha on December 19 and 20, Gangetic West Bengal on December 20, and over northeast India during December 19 to 22.
 
Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on December 19 and 20, while cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on December 19 and 20. 

Rainfall and snowfall forecast

Light rainfall or snowfall is likely at a few to many places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on December 20 and 21, and at a few or isolated places over the region on December 19, as well as on December 22 and 23.
 
Himachal Pradesh is likely to see light rainfall or snowfall during December 20 to 22, while Uttarakhand may witness similar conditions on December 20 and 21.
 
Heavy rainfall or snowfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on December 21. Light rainfall is likely at isolated places over Punjab during December 20 to 22. 

Temperature outlook

The IMD said no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over northwest India during the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days, with no significant change thereafter. A fall of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is likely during the subsequent five days.
 
 

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

