IMD weather forecast today: Fog, cold wave alerts for several cities

Dense fog has continued to blanket Delhi, disrupting daily life and air travel. Over the past few days, several flights have been cancelled due to poor visibility caused by persistent fog and smog.

According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog is very likely during early morning hours at a few places over Punjab on December 19 and 20, and over Haryana and Chandigarh during December 19 to 21. Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab on December 21, 24 and 25, and over Haryana and Chandigarh on December 22, 24 and 25.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely during early morning hours at a few to many places over Uttar Pradesh during December 19 to 21. Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets of the state during December 22 to 25.

Dense fog is very likely during early morning hours at a few places over Bihar on December 21 and 22, and in isolated pockets of Jharkhand and Odisha on December 19 and 20, Gangetic West Bengal on December 20, and over northeast India during December 19 to 22.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on December 19 and 20, while cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on December 19 and 20.