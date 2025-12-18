Home / India News / Did MGNREGA act as safety net for casual labour during sowing, harvest?

Civil society groups say the VB-G RAM G Bill could weaken casual labour's bargaining power, as MGNREGA served as a safety net and fallback when farm wages were unattractive

New VB-G RAM G Bill allows states to pause rural jobs for 60 days during peak farm seasons, replacing MGNREGA and triggering concerns over labour bargaining power.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 8:10 PM IST
One of the most contentious aspects of the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA, is that it empowers the states to pause the scheme for 60 days of their choice during peak sowing and harvest seasons.
 
The provision in the Bill has raised many objections, with a section of civil society alleging that it will reduce the bargaining power of manual casual labour, as MGNREGA acted as a safety net and a fallback option if farms did not give them a better deal in terms of wages.
 
Data shows that typically, work demand for MGNREGS dipped from July to November in each financial year, coinciding with peak kharif and rabi sowing and harvest seasons across India. This also meant that farms offered better wages to casual labour during sowing or harvesting time, or MGNREGA wages were so low that they were not the first choice for workers and only acted as a safety net in times of crisis.
 
With this safety net gone, civil society groups and activists said that it could open the labour market to exploitation. The government opined that the two-month pause in work will have to be aggregated and not continuous and will prevent labour shortages during critical farm operations and avoid labour being diverted away to guaranteed-wage worksites.
 
This, in turn, would prevent wage inflation, as stopping public works during peaks prevents artificial wage inflation that raises food production costs. On Thursday, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.  State-Wise MGNREGA wage rates compared to average wages of general agriculture workers (male) and Minimum Wages  In Rs/Day 
S No. State/UT 2024-25# 2024-25& Minimum Wages**
1 Andhra Pradesh 300 463.2 312
2 Arunachal Pradesh 234 NA 200
3 Assam 249 384.8 255
4 Bihar 245 362.8 235
5 Chhattisgarh 243 NA 240
6 Goa 356 NA 325
7 Gujarat 280 280.8 304
8 Haryana 374 499.2 340
9 Himachal Pradesh  (Non-Scheduled Areas) 236 576 171
10 Jammu And Kashmir 259 589.8 225
11 Jharkhand 245 NA 239
12 Karnataka 349 454.3 411
13 Kerala 346 868.7 287
14 Ladakh 259 NA NA
14 Madhya Pradesh 243 256.4 235
15 Maharashtra 297 343.2 202
16 Manipur 272 NA 225
17 Meghalaya 254 334.5 196
18 Mizoram 266 NA 270
19 Nagaland 234 NA NA
20 Odisha 254 368.7 280
21 Punjab 322 420.9 311
22 Rajasthan 266 407.4 213
23 Sikkim 249 NA 300
24 Tamil Nadu 319 573.2 132
25 Telangana 300 NA 327
26 Tripura 242 379.8 170
27 Uttar Pradesh 237 354.8 295
28 Uttarakhand 237 NA 261
29 West Bengal 250 347.2 166
30 Andaman 329 NA 451
31 Nicobar 347 NA  
32 Dn Haveli 324 NA 294
33 Daman & Diu 324 NA 294
34 Lakshadweep 315 NA 401
35 Puducherry 319 NA 206
36 Himachal Pradesh (Scheduled  Areas) 295 516 171
37 Sikkim (3 Gps) 374 NA 300
  #State/UT-wise daily wage rates for unskilled workers under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS for the Financial Year 2024-25 & State wise average daily wage rates in rural areas for general agricultural workers ( male). Yearly average wage rate has been calculated from monthy average wage rates  **Daily Minimum Wages of unskilled workers as per 2018-19 data  Source: MGNREGA website, RBI, and Economic Survey 2018-19

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

