Did MGNREGA act as safety net for casual labour during sowing, harvest?

One of the most contentious aspects of the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA, is that it empowers the states to pause the scheme for 60 days of their choice during peak sowing and harvest seasons.

The provision in the Bill has raised many objections, with a section of civil society alleging that it will reduce the bargaining power of manual casual labour, as MGNREGA acted as a safety net and a fallback option if farms did not give them a better deal in terms of wages.

Data shows that typically, work demand for MGNREGS dipped from July to November in each financial year, coinciding with peak kharif and rabi sowing and harvest seasons across India. This also meant that farms offered better wages to casual labour during sowing or harvesting time, or MGNREGA wages were so low that they were not the first choice for workers and only acted as a safety net in times of crisis. With this safety net gone, civil society groups and activists said that it could open the labour market to exploitation. The government opined that the two-month pause in work will have to be aggregated and not continuous and will prevent labour shortages during critical farm operations and avoid labour being diverted away to guaranteed-wage worksites.