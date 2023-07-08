Home / India News / Comments about AI taking away jobs non-sense: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Comments about AI taking away jobs non-sense: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The minister of state for electronics, information and technology said Artificial Intelligence (AI) today is task-focused and essentially makes tasks more efficient, mimicking human behaviour

Press Trust of India Chennai
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Comments about artificial intelligence taking away jobs in India are "zero, non-sense, bakwas", Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

The minister of state for electronics, information and technology said Artificial Intelligence (AI) today is task-focused and essentially makes tasks more efficient, mimicking human behaviour.

"I am sorry to be sounding cynical. In 1999, the whole of 1999, I heard how Y2K is going to wipe out the world. Then I hear AI will finish our jobs and there are obviously people who want to look at the worst case scenario of any innovation. AI will finish our jobs, zero, non-sense, bakwas," he said.

"Generative AI today is task-focused and essentially makes tasks more efficient, mimicking human behaviour...," he said.

Chandrasekhar was talking to reporters after unveiling the fully automated state-of-the-art electromagnetic interference and compatibility laboratories at the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) here.

He said the government was working with a data sets programme where government anonymised data would be made available to Indian artificial intelligence researchers and start-ups.

"These are data sets that would be offered on a curated basis and the design for those five works were set up by the Ministry," the minister said.

Two consultations were held and very soon the government would be announcing the entire architecture of the data sets programme, he added.

On the semiconductor industry in India, he said the government was engaged in building a semiconductor ecosystem which is expected to come up in three to five years.

Elaborating, he said 18 months ago there was none and today we have got almost 30 start-ups engaged in semiconductor design.

"You see in IIT Madras, which was supposed to be a PhD project, is receiving private capital funding asking it to grow...that is the difference in 18 months. It is not government money. It is private investors backing a company to do the next generation of computers from semiconductors design from Chennai," Chandrasekhar said.

He said India would soon have a semi-conductor research centre and the country would be a player in the global semiconductor value chain.

"We are going to end up doing in 10 years what China took 30 years to do and failed. China has spent USD 2 billion in the last 15 years in trying to create a semi-conductor industry, and what do they have today? In Hindi there is a phrase, zero battey sannata," the minister said.

"This (semiconductor design) is really transformative and what is this really why we are confident is because electronics as an industry did not exist pre-2014 and had been laid to waste because of imports. Today, we (India) are a trusted and significant player in electronics...," he said.

"In three-five years, we will have a fully competitive world-class semiconductor ecosystem in India," he added.

Also Read

How better cyber sense, zero trust can help overcome the new 'CEO scam'

Rahul Gandhi represents 'laziest type of politics': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India should become producer of technology: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

AI threatens jobs but more than a quarter of workers still plan to quit

Do not see any threat to jobs from current form of AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

DRDO scientist Kurulkar talked about Indian missile systems: Charge sheet

SC quashes plea against HC order on petition challenging Scindia's election

ED running fake news of attaching Rs 52 cr assets of Sisodia: Kejriwal

Police commando among 4 killed in Manipur clashes in Kangvai area

Court sends fresh summons to BBC, Wikimedia, Internet Archive via Law Min

Topics :Artificial intelligenceRajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story