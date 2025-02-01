OMCs cut retail price of commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 7; to cost Rs 1,797

Ahead of the Union Budget, state-run oil marketing companies on Saturday revised the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, effective today. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 7.

Starting today, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 1,797, down from Rs 1,804. In December 2024, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder was Rs 1,818.50.

The revised prices bring a slight relief to the commercial establishments. The revision in the prices comes after a recent reduction which was announced on January 1, 2025. Similar reductions were also implemented in other major cities, including, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

During the January price revision, in Kolkata, the price was reduced by Rs 16 to Rs 1,911 from Rs 1,927 last month. Mumbai recorded a reduction of Rs 15, bringing the price to Rs 1,756 from Rs 1,771. In Chennai, the price has been cut by Rs 14.50, making the new cost Rs 1,966 compared to Rs 1,980.50 earlier.

ATF prices reduced

On January 1, 2025, domestic airlines in India also received some relief after the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were reduced. In Delhi, the new ATF price was at Rs 90,455.47 per kiloliter, marking a reduction of Rs 1,401.37 from the December 2024 rate of Rs 91,856.84.

Kolkata witnessed a sharper decline, with prices dropping by Rs 1,491.84 to Rs 93,059.79 from Rs 94,551.63 last month. Mumbai recorded the lowest ATF price among the metros, now at Rs 84,511.93 per kiloliter, a decrease of Rs 1,349.09 from Rs 85,861.02 in December. Chennai saw the steepest reduction of Rs 1,560.77, bringing the price to Rs 93,670.72 from Rs 95,231.49 earlier.