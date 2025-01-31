Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IMD forecasts warm Feb; above-normal temperatures may hit wheat crop

Mustard and chana may also mature early due to high temperatures; apples may see premature bud-break, says met department

wheat,agriculture
In January 2025, the average rainfall across the country was 72 per cent less than normal, while the average mean temperature was the third highest since 1901. (Reuters)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
After a warm January, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that February is also likely to be hot, with both minimum and maximum temperatures projected to be above normal over most parts of the country.
 
The cold wave days over Northwest India are also expected to be below normal in February.
 
The higher-than-normal temperatures, along with below-normal rainfall over the plains of Northwest India, would have a significant adverse impact on standing crops like wheat at the flowering and grain-filling stages, the IMD said.
 
“Crops like mustard and chickpea may also experience early maturity,” it warned.
 
It also said horticultural crops like apple and other temperate stone fruits might experience premature bud-break and early flowering due to warmer temperatures, resulting in poor fruit setting and quality, which may ultimately reflect in low yields.
 
To mitigate the impact, the met department advised intermittent light irrigation to minimise the adverse effects and sustain crop growth.

A decline in wheat harvest due to adverse weather might have a serious impact on the government’s fight against inflation.
 
Interestingly, the IMD’s February forecast and its warning on the possible impact on crops came on a day when the Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament, called for expanding irrigation and investment in research to address the growing challenges of climate change in Indian agriculture.
 
In the February forecast, the IMD said that below-normal rainfall, including in North India, is likely to be the main cause for the higher-than-normal temperature this month. India cumulatively receives around 22.7 millimetres of rainfall in February.
 
In January 2025, the average rainfall across the country was 72 per cent less than normal, while the average mean temperature was the third highest since 1901.
 
Meanwhile, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that parts of India unaffected by above-normal minimum temperatures could include some regions of Northwest India and the South Peninsular region. When it comes to maximum temperatures, some parts of West Central India and Southern Peninsular India may remain unaffected in February 2025.
 
On El Niño, Mohapatra said that weak La Niña conditions are currently observed and are expected to persist until April 2025, after which they will transition into neutral conditions.
Topics :IMDweather forecastswheat

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

