Home / India News / Commission examining sub-categorisation of OBCs submits report to President

Commission examining sub-categorisation of OBCs submits report to President

After 13 extensions, the commission submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, the Social Justice Ministry said in the statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Rohini Commission, constituted to examine the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), has submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu.

The Commission for Other Backward Classes was appointed through an October 2017 notification to examine the sub-categorisation of OBC. Justice G Rohini, a retired chief justice of the Delhi High Court is its chairperson.

After 13 extensions, the commission submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, the Social Justice Ministry said in the statement.

The Commission had been entrusted with the task to study the various entries in the Central List of OBCs.

It was also tasked with recommending correction of any repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or transcription, examining the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the OBCs, and working out the mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters in a scientific approach, for sub-categorization within such OBCs.

Also Read

Rs 10423 cr sanctioned to Bihar for welfare of SC, OBC, EBC in 5 yrs: Govt

Haryana Cabinet accepts backward classes panel report on reservation

OBCs form 37-41% of urban population in Uttar Pradesh: Govt report

Congress to provide 50% reservation to SCs, STs, OBCs, women in CWC

K'taka caste census: Govt's decision may stir debate, threaten Cong unity

300,000 5G sites installed within 10 months of service launch: Vaishnaw

People of Kolkata to witness a 'supermoon' if weather stays clear

Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth's orbit, now headed for the moon, says ISRO

Monsoon session: Delhi Services Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid to families of deceased in Maha's crane accident

Topics :OBC reservationReservationParliament

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story