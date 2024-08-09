Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Committed to conducting elections in J&K at earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Committed to conducting elections in J&K at earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar

An Election Commission delegation led by Kumar is in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit to review the preparedness of administration as well as the security agencies for the conduct of the polls

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI
All political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are batting strongly for holding assembly elections as soon as possible: CEC
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday said that the EC was committed to conducting polls in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest and would not allow any internal or external forces derail the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said all parties in Jammu and Kashmir are "batting strongly" for holding assembly elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are committed to conducting polls in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest and we will not let any internal or external forces derail the election," Kumar said.

"All political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are batting strongly for holding assembly elections as soon as possible," he added.

An Election Commission delegation led by Kumar is in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit to review the preparedness of the administration as well as the security agencies for the conduct of the polls.

On the second day of their visit on Friday, the EC delegation that also includes Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, held discussions with Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atal Dullo and the Union Terrtory's police chief R R Swain, officials said.

More From This Section

NEET-PG 2024: SC refuses to postpone exam, to be conducted on August 11

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

Parliament LIVE news update: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Bangladesh crisis: 1,200 escaped prisoners may cross into India, says BSF

'Unacceptable tone': Jaya Bachchan demands apology from RS Chair Dhankhar

Assembly polls have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. The polls were due to be held in early 2019 following the dissolution of the legislative body of the erstwhile state in 2018.

However, after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories in August 2019, the Assembly polls could not be held due to various reasons, including a delimitation exercise completed in 2022.

In December of last year, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process by September 30, 2024.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

18th Lok Sabha formation: CEC to provide list of new MPs to President

Will start process of holding J-K polls very soon: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Kumar dares Oppn to give proof of attempts to influence poll process

LS polls: EC reports record 642M voters, vows to combat fake narratives

Will begin process of holding assembly polls in J&K very soon: CEC Kumar

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaRajiv Kumarchief election commissionerJammu and KashmirElection Commission

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story