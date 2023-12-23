Home / India News / Cong march to DGP office in Kerala turns violent, cops use water cannons

Cong march to DGP office in Kerala turns violent, cops use water cannons

Sudhakaran and Chennithala were visibly affected by the tear gas used by the police and was assisted by the Congress workers to an available car nearby

Congress (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
A protest march by the opposition Congress towards the Kerala DGP office here on Saturday turned violent with agitators hurling stones and sticks at the police following which water cannons were used to disperse the crowd.

The march was organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to protest against the alleged police atrocities against its workers during their agitation against the ongoing 'Nava Kerala Sadas' outreach programme of the Left government.

Senior leaders including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala were present on the makeshift stage near the DGP office when the police used tear gas and water cannons.

Sudhakaran and Chennithala were visibly affected by the tear gas used by the police and was assisted by the Congress workers to an available car nearby.

As soon as Sudhakaran concluded his speech, the party men started climbing the barricades erected near the DGP office and attempted to force their way past the security cordon.

The water cannon was used while Satheesan was addressing the cadres. The meeting ended abruptly.

Topics :CongressKeralaPolice

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

