Cong suspends leader after he calls Atiq Ahmed martyr, demands Bharat Ratna

The video has now gone viral, in which the Congress candidate from Azad Square ward no 43, Rajkumar Singh ‘Rajju’ can be heard calling Atiq a martyr and also demanding a Bharat Ratna for him. He laid India's national flag on Atiq Ahmed's grave, according to a report in India Today.

Days after gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a Congress leader, has stoked controversy.