Home / India News / Cong suspends leader after he calls Atiq Ahmed martyr, demands Bharat Ratna

Cong suspends leader after he calls Atiq Ahmed martyr, demands Bharat Ratna

Congress on Wednesday suspended its party leader Rajkumar Singh 'Rajju' for six years after he laid India's national flag on Atiq Ahmed's grave

BS Web Team New Delhi
Cong suspends leader after he calls Atiq Ahmed martyr, demands Bharat Ratna

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Days after gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a Congress leader, has stoked controversy. 
The video has now gone viral, in which the Congress candidate from Azad Square ward no 43, Rajkumar Singh ‘Rajju’ can be heard calling Atiq a martyr and also demanding a Bharat Ratna for him. He laid India's national flag on Atiq Ahmed's grave, according to a report in India Today. 

According to media reports, following the video, the leader was suspended for six years and the Prayagraj Congress Committee issued a letter to notify the same. 
“He has been expelled. His statement about Atiq Ahmed was his personal views. His candidacy has been canceled", the letter read.

After the video went viral, Prayagraj Police took cognizance of the matter and took Rajju into custody and also registered a First Infomation Report (FIR) against him.
Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Prayagraj on April 15, 2023. The firing took place near MLN Medical College premises, where they were being taken for medical examination. The two were shot dead while they were talking to the media and were guarded by the police. National Human Rights Commission also issued notice to UP police over their killings. 

An independent probe will be heard by the Supreme Court on April 24 into the killings of Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed
Atiq Ahmed and his brother were in judicial custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Days before Atiq Ahmed was shot dead, his son Asad was killed in an encounter. 

Topics :CongressUttar PradeshMartyrPrayagrajBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Also Read

Explained: Criteria for becoming national party, roles, advantages and more

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

What does it take to become a national party?

What is a flag meeting?

TMS Ep326: Infosys turns 40, World Cup in Qatar, markets, flag meeting

Indian diet, tea and turmeric lowered Covid severity, deaths: ICMR study

Himachal Pradesh to promote drone technology in a big way: CM Sukhu

Delhi LG V K Saxena hands over 1,500 appointment letters to govt employees

181% rise in registration of drugs cases, 145% in seizures: NCB data

Domestic passenger traffic grows 51.7% on YoY basis; IndiGo gains mkt share

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story