Cong veteran A K Antony's son Anil joins BJP in presence of Piyush Goyal

Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan here.

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "single family" instead of working for the country.

He had quit the Congress after criticising the party's stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Welcoming Antony in the BJP, Goyal described him as a "very grounded political worker", who was convinced that the BJP cares for the country and shared the prime minister's vision of sustainable growth.

"This is not about personalities, this is about difference of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same," Antony said when asked whether he had consulted his father before joining the BJP.

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

