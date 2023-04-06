Home / India News / Linking of Aadhaar details with voter ID card yet to start: Rijiju in RS

Linking of Aadhaar details with voter ID card yet to start: Rijiju in RS

The minister also said that the time period to submit Aadhaar number has been extended up to March 31, 2024

New Delhi
Linking of Aadhaar details with voter ID card yet to start: Rijiju in RS

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Linking Aadhaar details with the voter identity card has not started yet, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while noting that the exercise was "process driven" and no target or timelines have been given for the proposed linkage.

In a written reply, he also asserted that the names of those who do not link their Aadhaar details with the voters' list will not be struck off the electoral rolls.

Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, as amended by the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, provides for the electoral registration officers to require the existing or prospective elector to provide the Aadhaar number for establishing identity on a voluntary basis.

The Election Commission had launched the programme to collect the Aadhaar number of existing and prospective electors on a voluntary basis from August 1, 2O22 in all the states and union territories.

"Linking of Aadhaar is process driven and no targets or timelines have been given for linking Aadhaar with Electoral Photo Identity Card. Linking of Aadhaar with the Electoral Photo Identity Card has not yet started so far," he said.

The minister also said that the time period to submit Aadhaar number has been extended up to March 31, 2024.

Topics :Kiren RijijuRajya SabhaAadhar card

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

How to check Aadhaar authentication history? Here's a step-by-step guide

Delhi hospital launches smart vision glasses for visually impaired, blind

ED files second supplementary charge sheet in Delhi Excise scam case

Air pollution linked to lower antibody response to Covid vaccine: Study

Air India building's high-flying days with a legacy changeover in order

Class 10, 12 boards results may take marks of previous class into account

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story