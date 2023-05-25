Cong will implement Old Pension Scheme for Telangana govt employees: HP CM

The Congress would implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees in Telangana if it is elected to power in the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

Addressing a party rally at Jadcherla near here, Sukhu said his government, taking a humanitarian approach, has brought 1.36 lakh government employees in the state under the OPS.

He said Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC in-charge of party affairs in the state Manikrao Thakre told him that the OPS would be implemented in Telangana once it comes to power.

"By speaking to them now, I came to know that the way we implemented OPS in Himachal Pradesh, we will, in time to come, Telangana government will implement OPS for State government employees and officers," he said.

Observing that lakhs of people in the country are getting work under the MNREGA, he alleged that the BJP government always tried to stop it. However, Congress gave strength in the hands of common people by making a Constitutional amendment in this regard, he said.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said the Congress certainly fulfils the guarantees it makes to people.

He further said Congress is the only party that can bind together the country's unity and integrity.

Sukhu also spoke about the contributions of late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by party leader Rahul Gandhi.