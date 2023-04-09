Home / India News / Congress appoints B N Chandrappa as working president of Karnataka unit

Congress appoints B N Chandrappa as working president of Karnataka unit

Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit

New Delhi
Congress appoints B N Chandrappa as working president of Karnataka unit

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

The Congress has so far declared 142 candidates for the polls.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

Topics :Indian National Congressmallikarjun khargeKarnataka Assembly electionsKarnataka polls

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge becomes first non-Gandhi Congress President in 24 years

Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar

Mallikarjun Kharge's election will galvanise Congress, says DK Shivakumar

Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister

Rahul Gandhi to attend Congress Prez-elect Kharge's coronation on Wednesday

UGC cautions Class 12 students against fake universities in Pakistan

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

Doctors allege medical college flouting govt order on jobs for disabled

India logs 5,357 Covid cases in 24 hrs, active caseload climbs to 32,814

Road transport, highways sector has most delayed projects: Govt report

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story