Home / India News / India logs 5,357 Covid cases in 24 hrs, active caseload climbs to 32,814

India logs 5,357 Covid cases in 24 hrs, active caseload climbs to 32,814

India logged 5,357 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases rose to 32,814, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday

New Delhi
India logs 5,357 Covid cases in 24 hrs, active caseload climbs to 32,814

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India logged 5,357 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases rose to 32,814, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,965 with 11 deaths. While three deaths were reported from Gujarat, two were from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh besides one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,56,616)

The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,92,837 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirus TestsHealth Ministry

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Also Read

India records 99 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines to 1,896

India reports 157 new coronavirus cases; active tally increases to 1,862

India reports 95 new coronavirus cases; active tally rises to 1,921

India reports 699 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally rises to 6,559

India reports 166 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally dips to 4,255

Road transport, highways sector has most delayed projects: Govt report

Amid rising concerns, UP registers 1,000 plus active cases of Covid

May the festival of Easter deepen social harmony in the society: PM Modi

After inviting Oppn wrath, Goa govt says free LPG only for the poor

After scripting history in polls, Naga women denied 33% quota in ULBs

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story