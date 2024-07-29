Congress MP Amar Singh on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling for accountability regarding the deaths of IAS aspirants at a coaching center in Delhi.



“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: demanding accountability for the death of three IAS aspirants who died due to waterlogging in a building housing a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area,” Singh said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the responsibility for Delhi’s infrastructure disasters and the resulting tragic losses. “I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: Demanding Accountability for Delhi’s Infrastructure Tragedies and Tragic Losses,” Tagore said.

On Saturday, three IAS students lost their lives at an IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar after the basement was flooded with water.

Coaching centres violating rules

On Sunday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted an operation that resulted in the closure of 13 coaching centres by late evening. The institutions sealed included IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper’s Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS.

According to the MCD, the basements were designated for parking and storage, not for use as libraries or reading halls. The coaching centre involved in the incident was operating without adhering to fire safety regulations.

More From This Section

In a statement, the MCD said, “These coaching centres were found to be operating in basements in violation of rules and they were sealed on the spot and notices were pasted.”

‘Failure of the system’ alleges Rahul

Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the death of the students was caused due to the complete failure of the system.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi said, “The death of students due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate. A few days ago, a student died due to electric shock during the rains. I express my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families. This collapse of infrastructure is a collective failure of the system. The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life. A safe and comfortable life is the right of every citizen and the responsibility of the government.”

