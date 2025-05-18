Home / India News / Constitution of India supreme, its pillars must work together: CJI Gavai

Constitution of India supreme, its pillars must work together: CJI Gavai

At a felicitation in Mumbai, CJI B R Gavai reiterated that the Constitution, not the judiciary, executive or Parliament, is supreme and urged mutual respect among institutions

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI
CJI Gavai (Photo: PTI)
Mohammad Anab Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Newly appointed Chief Justice of India B R Gavai reiterated his statement that neither the judiciary nor the executive, but the Constitution of India was supreme. He stressed that the pillars of the Constitution must work together.
 
“Neither the judiciary nor the executive and the Parliament is supreme, but it is the Constitution of India which is supreme, and all the three wings have to work as per the Constitution,” he said.
 
Speaking at his felicitation ceremony and the state lawyers’ conference organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai on Sunday, CJI Gavai said that he was glad the country had also developed on the social and economic fronts and continued to do so.
 
“The basic structure is strong, and all three pillars of the Constitution are equal. And all the organs of the Constitution must reciprocate and give due respect to each other,” he said.
 
A book chronicling 50 landmark judgments pronounced by Justice Gavai was also released at the event. In his speech, the CJI cited a few of his judgments. 
Referring to his judgment against “bulldozer justice”, he said the right to shelter is supreme. 

Also Read

CJI Gavai well-equipped to serve judiciary, uphold values: Kharge

Justice BR Gavai takes oath, becomes second Dalit Chief Justice of India

CJI Sanjiv Khanna retires, BR Gavai to take oath as 52nd Chief Justice

SC makes assets of 21 judges public after April resolution decision

President Murmu appoints SC judge B R Gavai as 52nd Chief Justice of India

“The right to shelter is a fundamental right. Whether a person is accused of any crime or convicted, the family's house, if legally occupied, cannot be removed or demolished. The rule of law has to be followed,” the CJI said.
 
On Saturday, CJI Gavai also spoke at a felicitation ceremony organised in his honour by the Bar Council of India (BCI).
 
“The only thing I can say is that whatever short period that I have, I will do my best to stand by my oath to uphold the rule of law, to uphold the Constitution of India,” he said.
 
CJI Gavai also spoke about his four-decade-long journey in the legal field.
 
“From 1985 to 2023, I was a member of the Bar, and after my retirement in November 2025, I will be one again. This is like a family celebration for me,” CJI Gavai said.
 
The 52nd CJI also spoke about his ambition to become an architect but chose to become a lawyer in order to honour his father’s wish.
 
“My father couldn’t fulfil his dream of becoming a lawyer due to imprisonment during his youth, but he hoped one of his sons would. As the eldest, I chose to honour his wish,” he said.    CJI Gavai displeased over protocol lapse during first visit to Maharashtra after taking office  
During the event, CJI Gavai also expressed his displeasure over the Director General of Police or the city police commissioner not coming  to receive him during the former's first visit to the state after being elevated to the top post.  “If the Chief Secretary of the state, DGP or Mumbai police commissioner does not want to come there, when the CJI, who is from Maharashtra, has arrived for the first time, it's up to them to think about whether it is right or not,” CJI Gavai said.  “When a chief of an organ or institution is coming for the first time to the state, especially when he too belongs to the said state, whether the treatment they gave was right or not, they themselves should think,” he added. 
   
(With inputs from PTI)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anarock's FY25 revenue rises 33% on higher property consultancy fees

Fires break out at Delhi coaching centre, hotel; no casualties reported

Ashoka University associate professor held for remarks against Op Sindoor

Jobless teachers' protest outside Bengal education dept HQ enters 4th day

8 children among 17 killed in fire at building near Hyderabad's Charminar

Topics :Chief JusticeChief Justice of IndiaIndian constitution

First Published: May 18 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story